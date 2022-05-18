Advertisement

Fairmont Senior wins Class AA Region I Section 1 championship

Mayson Jack strikes out five, pitches to all but one batter
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior took the Class AA Region I Section 1 championship with a 7-2 win over Weir.

Mayson Jack pitched nearly all seven innings, hitting the pitch count with two outs in the top of the seventh. Jack struck out five batters.

Evan Dennison lifted yet another home run on the year for the final scoring play of the game, going three-for-three on the day for 4 RBIs.

The Polar Bears will face Keyser in the Class AA Region I tournament next week.

