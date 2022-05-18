Fairmont woman helping others due to baby formula shortage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The baby formula shortage is hurting families all around our region, but one local woman is trying to do her part to help.

Alexis Earle of Fairmont has decided to donate her breast milk to help families in need.

Earle, a mother of two, says her kids don’t need breast milk anymore, so she wants to donate her leftover supply to families who are struggling.

“I felt compelled to share my breast milk because there are a lot of families struggling right now with the formula shortage. When some people are able to have an oversupply and keep a stock-up of breast milk and they are able to use it. I felt a family in need would be able to use it during this difficult time,” said Earle

Parents all over the country are driving hours to find formula for their children and to make things more difficult, some parents have to find specific formulas for

children who have special needs.

Many have gone to social media to help get the baby formula they need.

“I know that I have seen on social media a lot of women that I know. That their posting photos, even fathers as well, posting photos of the formula that their child uses. trying to find others to be on the lookout and other surrounding areas just trying to find it,” said Earle.

Earle says her friends have had issues finding formula as well and even when they do find it they can only buy a limited amount.

As Earle says, it can be scary for parents not to know if they’ll be able to feed their children or not.

“It’s very sad and difficult. We are already going through a difficult time with COVID. Being a parent is already difficult enough. You just have this added stress on if my child is going to be able to eat tomorrow. What am I going to do? How are we going to figure this out? It’s defiantly a really sad situation,” said Earle

The food and drug administration estimates the shortage could last another 6 to 8 weeks.

