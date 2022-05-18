Advertisement

John Marshall forces third and final game with University for the Class AAA Region I title

Hawks fall 7-1 in game two
John Marshall forces third game with University for the Class AAA Region I title
John Marshall forces third game with University for the Class AAA Region I title(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After a 4-3, nine innings victory over the Monarchs on Monday night, University dropped game two 7-1.

John Marshall got a run on the board in the top of the second, but neither team brought in another until the top of the sixth when the Monarchs clocked a three-run homer.

University collected their sole run of the night in the bottom of the sixth off a Kelsey Park hit that brought Meysa Heitman home.

The Hawks will travel back to Glen Dale tomorrow for the third and final game to fight for the Class AAA Region I title.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branden Richardson
Man accused of beating, threatening Marion County woman
Founder of Go Mart dies
Sebastian Brugnoli
Clarksburg man accused of allowing 12-year-old drive vehicle
Man sentenced to prison in death of infant son
Carrie Underwood The Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Carrie Underwood announces tour date in West Virginia

Latest News

Lincoln's Daniel Dodd signs with Salem Tennis
Lincoln’s Daniel Dodd signs with Salem University
Three Ritchie County athletes sign to West Liberty
Three Ritchie County athletes sign to West Liberty
Notre Dame claims Class A Region II, Section 1 title
Notre Dame pulls out a seventh inning stunner to lead them to the Class A Region II, Section 1 title
Tyler Consolidated baseball wins 11-2 over Williamstown
Tyler Consolidated forces second game for the Class A Region I, Section 2 Championship