John Marshall forces third and final game with University for the Class AAA Region I title

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After a 4-3, nine innings victory over the Monarchs on Monday night, University dropped game two 7-1.

John Marshall got a run on the board in the top of the second, but neither team brought in another until the top of the sixth when the Monarchs clocked a three-run homer.

University collected their sole run of the night in the bottom of the sixth off a Kelsey Park hit that brought Meysa Heitman home.

The Hawks will travel back to Glen Dale tomorrow for the third and final game to fight for the Class AAA Region I title.

