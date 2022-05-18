Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 18, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today starts with nice conditions, but tonight, a low-pressure system will push rain into our area This afternoon, a few rain showers move into our area, producing light rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Overall, it will be a cloudy but warm afternoon. After 7 PM, more rain showers push into our area, leading to a steady rain. Most of this steady rain lasts until about 2 AM, although a few isolated showers are possible after that. Because the rain will be light, not much is expected, about 0.1″ to 0.2″ at most. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light south-southwest winds and temperatures in the low-60s. Overall, it’s a dreary, warm night, with some rain. More showers, and even a few thunderstorms, move in tomorrow morning and afternoon. However, most of the rain will be south of us. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with southwest winds of 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s. Overall, it will be a warm afternoon, with some rain. Rain chances end on Friday, as the system moves east. By that time, another system out west will lift plenty of warm air into our region, causing temperatures to rise into the low-90s. Thanks to partly sunny skies, heat indices could be in the upper-90s, or even the triple-digits. So make sure to take precautions against the heat, such as taking breaks in the shade and drinking plenty of water. The hot weather continues into Saturday. By Sunday, a cold front moves in, bringing more showers and thunderstorms into our area and leading to downpours at times. So keep those umbrellas. The first half of next week will then be partly sunny, with highs in the 60s and 70s. In short, tonight and tomorrow will involve rain chances, Friday will be hot and summer-like, and more rain is expected this weekend.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy during the afternoon, with on-again, off-again showers early in the afternoon. After 7 PM, more rain comes in. Besides that, winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Overall, it’s a cloudy, warm day, with some rain. High: 76.

Tonight: After 7 PM, more rain comes in, in the form of steady rain showers. These steady rain showers won’t produce much (about 0.1″ to 0.2″), but they last until after midnight, when they move east. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with southerly winds of 5-10 mph and lows in the low-60s, much warmer-than-average. Overall, tonight will be rainy and dreary at times, but it will also be warm. Low: 61.

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day, especially in the morning, with a few more in the evening. Besides that, skies will be partly cloudy, so we will see some sunshine. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s. Overall, tomorrow will be warm, with a chance of rain. High: 82.

Friday: Skies will be partly sunny, and barring an isolated shower, we should be dry. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will rise into the low-90s. Heat indices could be in the triple-digits in some areas, or at least the upper-90s, which means you’ll want to keep a bottle of water near you and limit exposure to the morning or evening to prevent heat-related problems. Overall, Friday will be hot and calm. High: 94.

