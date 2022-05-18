Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 18th, 2022

Storms and heat are on the way
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!!! Not a bad day today.  Mostly cloudy with periods of sun, and also periods of showers.  Expect this to continue this tonight with some heavier showers as we head to the overnight hours.  Tomorrow is going to start off cloudy, but by the time we are looking at clouds clearing and plenty of sunshine for the afternoon.  Now let’s talk heat.  Friday and Saturday are going to be scorchers.  We are potentially going to break high-temperature records all across our area on both days.  We will easily see temperatures in the lower 90s in the north and parts of the mountains, and temperatures in the mid to possibly high 90s in the south.  The heat will be most critical during the middle of the afternoon, anytime between 1 pm – 5 pm.  Along with the heat, we will be dealing with a very dangerous heat index temperature in the afternoon that will likely peak in the low 100′s.  Sunday will be a nice break from the heat as a cold front moves through.  With that front, we’ll see lots of showers as well, and the cooler air behind the front will bring us down below normal as we begin the week.  Please stay safe out there, and try to stay inside if you can on Friday and Saturday afternoon.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers: Low 59

Thursday: Decreasing clouds: High 81

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot: High 93

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot: High 94

