Man accused of firing shots, throwing hedge shears at another man

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested in Lewis County after officers said he fired shots and threw a large pair of hedge trimming shears at a man.

Officers were dispatched to a home in Horner for a shots fired call on Friday, April 15 and spoke to several witnesses, according to a criminal complaint.

The witnesses told officers Koldie Newsome, 24, attacked a man by dragging him to the ground in addition to cutting the telephone lines and hitting another man in the head.

The police report says Newsome proceeded to throw several items at a third man, including a large pair of hedge trimming shears, when he was confronted about cutting the telephone lines.

After this, officers said Newsome fired two shots at the man and fled the scene.

Newsome was arrested Tuesday afternoon and has been charged with attempt to commit a felony and unlawful assault. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

