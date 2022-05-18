Man accused of trying to take officer’s gun during fight

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man is accused of trying to take an officer’s gun during an altercation Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were performing an undercover operation in Weston when they saw a man, later identified as Eric Groves, 39, and a woman arguing and walking toward Robert L. Bland Middle School, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they then saw Groves grab the woman by the throat and take her to the ground while screaming in her face.

Groves was ordered to get on the ground by officers, but the police report says he refused to get on the ground and became “very agitated” and started to approach officers.

When officers tried to grab Groves, he allegedly shoved an officer and knocked him to the ground.

Groves was ordered to give officers his hands, but officers said he refused and “started to fight” with them as they attempted to place Groves in restraints.

The report says officers attempted to grab Groves’ left hand that was reaching towards the officer’s firearm.

Officers said they were able to dig their firearm into the dirt before gaining control of both of Gaines’ hands, placing him into custody.

Groves has been charged with strangulation and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

