VIDEO: Man in custody following pursuit on Route 50

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Police have a man in custody following a high-speed pursuit on Route 50 that started in Parkersburg.

He was traveling on Rt. 50 at speeds exceeding 100 mph before being apprehended near W. Pike Street, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

According to Sheriff Matheny, the pursuit began in Parkersburg and much of it took place in oncoming traffic.

Authorities also said he was trying to strike officers.

There was minor damage done to one vehicle, but Sheriff Matheny estimates 50-60 people were put in danger due to the man’s driving.

Authorities said traffic was shut down for a short time on Rt. 50 near W. Pike Street as the pursuit was ongoing.

The identity of the man has not been released yet.

There was one close call with a motorist caught on dash cam video of the pursuit traveling on the wrong side of the road.

More than a dozen police cruisers responded to the scene. This is a photo of 9 cruisers involved in the pursuit, courtesy of WV 511.

High-speed chase in Harrison County
High-speed chase in Harrison County(WV511)

