Minards Spaghetti Express to close

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Minards Spaghetti Express announced on their Facebook page that Thursday will be their last day open.

The post says they have enjoyed their time in Bridgeport but have decided it is time for a change.

Big changes are coming soon, according to the post.

The closure applies to only the White Oaks location. The Minards Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg will remain open.

