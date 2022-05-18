Minards Spaghetti Express to close

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Minards Spaghetti Express announced on their Facebook page that Thursday will be their last day open.

The post says they have enjoyed their time in Bridgeport but have decided it is time for a change.

Big changes are coming soon, according to the post.

The closure applies to only the White Oaks location. The Minards Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg will remain open.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.