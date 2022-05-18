New bakery in Bridgeport announces opening date

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Great Harvest Bakery & Café will soon be opening in Bridgeport.

According to their Facebook page, the grand opening will be held on June 3rd.

This is the third new business to open at Market Place Plaza on Jerry Dove Drive in the past year. The other two are Stone Tower Brews are Shrimpy and Snappy’s Seafood Market.

Great Harvest Bakery says in a Facebook post that they are looking forward to baking fresh bread and goodies daily for the Bridgeport area.

The bakery also has a location in Elkins. This is their second location in north-central West Virginia.

5 News visited the bakery’s Elkins location for a Tasty Tuesday in 2021. Click here to watch that edition of Tasty Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.