Petersburg overpowers Doddridge County to advance to state tournament

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County was able to get more runs on the board than in Monday’s contest with Petersburg, but the Vikings were too hard to overcome.

The Vikings got out to a 6-1 lead by the fourth inning, then used strong fifth and seventh innings to overpower Doddridge County.

The Lady Dogs put three on the board in the fifth inning, but still trailed 10-4.

Petersburg advances to the state tournament with the win.

