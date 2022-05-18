Researchers develop tool to make it easier in identifying eating disorders

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Researchers at WVU teamed up to create a tool that helps identify eating disorders women experience during their pregnancies.

Prenatal Eating Behaviors Screening tool is poised to give clinicians a fast, accurate way to determine which of their pregnant patients may need follow-up care from an eating-disorder specialist.

“With eating disorders, there’s just not that much time for individuals to wait to get help,” said Elizabeth Claydon, an assistant professor in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences. “If we prevent or treat eating disorders during pregnancy, not only can it help the mom, but it can also help the child resulting from that pregnancy if it’s carried to term.”

Claydon and her research partners developed a tool to fill a void for a rapid screener for eating disorders among pregnant women.

They started with a 25-question screener that prompted women to say how frequently they took certain actions—or felt certain emotions—associated with eating disorders.

“Then there are some questions that, in the original questionnaire, ask about loss of control during eating,” Claydon said. “We wanted to make sure we framed that as, ‘So, did you experience a loss of control in overeating unrelated to pregnancy cravings?’ We wanted to distinguish a loss of control due to an eating disorder from a loss of control due to a normal pregnancy craving.”

In an additional innovation, the team also included binge-eating disorder and “other specified feeding and eating disorders”—the two most common eating disorders.

The team collected data and narrowed down the screener to 12 questions.

The researchers found that women who scored at least 39 points on the shortened screener were about 16 times more likely to have an eating-disorder diagnosis than women who scored lower. They collected more data that confirmed the initial findings.

Researchers say that rolling out this tool in West Virginia first may be particularly beneficial.

“In West Virginia, we also have a high prevalence of substance abuse disorders,” Duenas Garcia said. “Some studies show a correlation between those conditions. In our practice, we see different spectrums of eating disorders. We have a high prevalence of elevated-BMI patients but certainly tons of poverty and poor access to healthy options. Screening these patients may help us to provide them with the appropriate tools to mitigate any potential poor outcomes.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.