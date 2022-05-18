Season ends for the Colts with second loss to Herbert Hoover in regional

ELKVIEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour looked to bounce back from Monday’s home loss to Herbert Hoover and force a game three in the region, but the Colts were unable to find a spark on the road.

The Huskies chipped away at the Colts defense, putting up nine runs throughout the contest.

Philip Barbour was unable to keep up with the Husky momentum, falling in the second game of the series 9-0.

