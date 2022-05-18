Advertisement

Star City welcomes its first female police chief

A new police chief was sworn in.
A new police chief was sworn in.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - The town of Star City welcomed its first female police chief, Jessica Colebank.

Colebank was sworn in to replace former Chief Tom Varndell.

Colebank worked in Star City for seven years before she went to Granville, where she spent four years.

Colebank hoped to create a stronger bond between the community and the department.

“We have a college town where you have an influx of new people every single year that don’t know the roads. They don’t know the speed limits. They don’t know the laws here. So, it’s our job to educate them,” she explained.

Colebank added she was glad to be home in Star City.

