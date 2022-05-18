Star City welcomes its first female police chief

STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - The town of Star City welcomed its first female police chief, Jessica Colebank.

Colebank was sworn in to replace former Chief Tom Varndell.

Colebank worked in Star City for seven years before she went to Granville, where she spent four years.

Colebank hoped to create a stronger bond between the community and the department.

“We have a college town where you have an influx of new people every single year that don’t know the roads. They don’t know the speed limits. They don’t know the laws here. So, it’s our job to educate them,” she explained.

Colebank added she was glad to be home in Star City.

