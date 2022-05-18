Two Bridgeport Indians ink to take athletic talents to the next level

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Bridgeport students signed to take their careers to the next level at two local colleges.

Mason Titchenal inked with Fairmont State swimming after a solid career with Bridgeport. Titchenal was a member of the Indians’ first-place 200-yard medley relay team in 2022 and looks forward to competing alongside other stars from the area as a Fighting Falcon.

“Definitely incredibly good swimmers there, so I think combining those two will make an incredible team,” Titchenal said. “Now, with it just being swim, I think I can just fully set myself into one motion. I’ve had some good swims over the years, but this is the big leagues now, so I’ve got to change it up.”

Ryan Hannigan signed to Glenville State’s cheer team, a program she didn’t know she’d join until recently.

“I have never cheered before, so this is going to be a new experience. I went for registration at Glenville and a girl told me about trying out because she was a cheerleader,” Hannigan said. “I showed up and tried out.”

