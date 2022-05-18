Advertisement

Tyler Consolidated falls to Williamstown in sectional final

Yellow Jackets walk it off in the seventh to advance
Tyler Consolidated baseball
Tyler Consolidated baseball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler Consolidated and Williamstown kept it close in the Class A Region I Section 2 championship, but the Yellow Jackets walked it off for the win and ticket to regionals.

Tied up entering the bottom of the seventh, Tracey Thomas batted in the tying and go-ahead run to end the ballgame at 6-5.

Williamstown advances to the Class A Region I tournament.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branden Richardson
Man accused of beating, threatening Marion County woman
Founder of Go Mart dies
Sebastian Brugnoli
Clarksburg man accused of allowing 12-year-old drive vehicle
Man sentenced to prison in death of infant son
Carrie Underwood The Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Carrie Underwood announces tour date in West Virginia

Latest News

Doddridge County softball
Petersburg overpowers Doddridge County to advance to state tournament
Philip Barbour softball
Season ends for the Colts with second loss to Herbert Hoover in regional
Fairmont Senior baseball
Fairmont Senior wins Class AA Region I Section 1 championship
John Marshall forces third game with University for the Class AAA Region I title
John Marshall forces third and final game with University for the Class AAA Region I title