Tyler Consolidated falls to Williamstown in sectional final
Yellow Jackets walk it off in the seventh to advance
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler Consolidated and Williamstown kept it close in the Class A Region I Section 2 championship, but the Yellow Jackets walked it off for the win and ticket to regionals.
Tied up entering the bottom of the seventh, Tracey Thomas batted in the tying and go-ahead run to end the ballgame at 6-5.
Williamstown advances to the Class A Region I tournament.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.