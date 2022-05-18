Tyler Consolidated falls to Williamstown in sectional final

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler Consolidated and Williamstown kept it close in the Class A Region I Section 2 championship, but the Yellow Jackets walked it off for the win and ticket to regionals.

Tied up entering the bottom of the seventh, Tracey Thomas batted in the tying and go-ahead run to end the ballgame at 6-5.

Williamstown advances to the Class A Region I tournament.

