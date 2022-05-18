W.Va. breaks record for lowest unemployment rate in state history for 7th straight month

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.6% for April 2022, breaking the all-time record for the lowest unemployment rate recorded in state history for the 7th consecutive month.

“This is an absolutely remarkable achievement that gets better and better to announce with each passing month as we break this record again and again,” Gov. Justice said. “It feels like the next record that we’re going to break is the record for most broken records.”

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased every month for two years straight – a total of 24 consecutive months.

The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 700 in April, while total employment grew by 1,000 over the month, according to Gov. Justice.

“It would be easy to take all of this success for granted, but we can’t take our foot off the gas now,” Gov. Justice said. “During good times it’s easy to forget that, before I walked in the door, our unemployment numbers were way, way higher and our state was facing a $500 million budget deficit. We’ve turned that bleak outlook into monthly job records and budget surpluses. But this miraculous turnaround didn’t happen by accident. It’s taken a lot of hard work from a lot of great people.”

West Virginia’s Job Jumpstart Program (JJP), which provides a one-time, $1,500 payment to eligible West Virginians who get a new job and remain employed for at least eight weeks, has further incentivized many West Virginians who have not had a job for an extended period of time to return to the workforce.

Click here to view available jobs in West Virginia.

