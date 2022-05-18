Advertisement

WVU School of Nursing accepting applications for Bridgeport Campus

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The newest campus of the West Virginia University School of Nursing, Bridgeport at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center, is now accepting applications for its first cohort of students.

“This is a truly unique partnership between WVU Medicine United Hospital Center and the WVU School of Nursing,” said Veronica Gallo, Bridgeport Campus Chair. “This accelerated undergraduate nursing program will offer state-of-the art classrooms and skills labs just steps away from the clinical facility.”

At Bridgeport, students can enjoy smaller class sizes, connect with a close cohort of 24 fellow classmates, and engage with dedicated faculty members.

“There has never been a better time to join the nursing profession,” said Tara Hulsey, WVU School of Nursing Dean and E. Jane Martin Endowed Professor. “Nursing is an incredibly rewarding career, and opportunities are abundant as we work toward alleviating the nursing shortage in state and nationwide.”

Applications are being accepted now through July 1 for the fast-track BS/BA to BSN nursing program, which provides accelerated entry into the nursing profession for students who already hold a bachelor’s degree in another field. Scholarships are available for program applicants.

The program runs five full-time semesters, or 18 months in length, and consists of 66 credits of nursing curriculum. The first cohort will begin classes in January 2023.

