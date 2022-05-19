Board of Governors votes to end Dr. Mirta Martin’s presidency at Fairmont State University

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was standing room only at the Fairmont State University Board of Governors meeting, where they decided Dr. Mirta Martin’s presidency would end.

This was following a letter from Martin. That was dated May 17, 2022 saying she would not be seeking renewal or an extension of her contract with the university.

Several students and members of the Fairmont community showed up to the meeting to support Martin and her position at Fairmont State.

“Without being biased, she is the perfect fit. You really can’t ask for a better president for not only the community of the campus as a whole, but for the students,” Vice President of the Student Government Association, Isaac Leech, said.

The board immediately went into executive session to discuss Martin’s role at the university and remained in this session for roughly three hours.

During this time, members of the community gathered in a circle to pray for Martin as they waited.

When the meeting reconvened to the public, it was recommended that Martin’s presidency would end effective July 18, 2022.

However, effective May 18, 2022 all presidential powers and authorities given to Martin were rescinded. They would go to Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Dianna Phillips, until the university selected a new president.

Only two board members voted against this action, Jon Dodds and Maiya Bennett. Chair of the board, David Goldberg, abstained from voting.

