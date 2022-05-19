Carmela Marie Merendino, 89, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, May 18, 2022 at John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center in Fairmont. She was born in Fairmont on July 15, 1932, a daughter of the late Frank “Chick” and Mary Martello Merendino. Carmela was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she did many ministries including serving in the choir, as the organist and as an eucharistic minister. She was a member of the Sierra Club and the Legion of Mary. She graduated from St. Peters High School and St. Mary’s Nursing School. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Fairmont General Hospital for 40 years. She was the Supervising Nurse in the Pediatrics Department. She also worked as a nursing instructor at Fairmont State University. She is survived by her loving sister Patricia Greco of Fairmont; nieces Celeste Porturica, Anna McKenzie and her husband Chris, Patty Wade and her husband Kim, and Mary Haymond her husband David, Judi Greco her fiancé Jeff, Roseanna Lavorata and her husband Carl, Cathy Shaw and her fiancé Mark; nephews Rick Greco, Joseph Merendino Jr. and his wife Janie and Jamie Merendino and his wife Mary Ellen; and several special great nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Francis Merendino, Sr.; brother-in-law Albert R. Greco; sister-in-law Virginia Merendino; and nephews Donnie Shaw and Ed Porturica. Friends may call at the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., a Vigil Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Tuesday May 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Jojan Joseph, CST officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. The family would like to thank the care at her nursing homes and especially her recent residency at John Manchin Health Care Center where she was loved and cared for as family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

