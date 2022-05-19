Catherine Mary “Katie” Caroli, 92, formerly of Summit Park, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on January 18, 1930, a daughter of the late Daniel Anthony and Rose Romano Caroli. She is survived by two brothers, John Caroli and his wife Connie of Bridgeport, and Joe Caroli of Clarksburg; two sisters, Victoria Ayoob of Clarksburg and Nancy Audia and her husband Bill of Clarksburg; and several nieces, nephews; great nieces and great nephews. She was also preceded in death by one brother, James Caroli; one sister, Mary Bombardier; two brothers-in-law, Larry Bombardier and Joe Ayoob; and one sister-in-law, Barbara Caroli. Miss Caroli was a retired factory worker with 38 years of service, having formerly worked at Continental Can, Hazel Atlas and Brockway Glass factories. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she was active in the Social Committee, the Choir and the Funeral Choir and also assisted in cleaning the church. Katie was a one of a kind sister and loved family gatherings. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, traveling and baking cookies for her nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Casey Mahone as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

