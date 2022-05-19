Ceremony held for fallen officers at FBI Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI Center in Bridgeport held its annual memorial to honor fallen officers Thursday.

The names of 130 West Virginia police officers and 88 FBI agents were read to remember their sacrifice.

It was the first in-person memorial service since the COVID pandemic began.

CJIS Division Assistant Director Michael Christman says the message is more resounding in person.

“I think its important to bring people together in person. While covid-19 changed the way many people do business, law enforcement still had to answer the call everyday 24/7, and I think that’s part of the reason we lost so many officers to COVID-19,” Christman said.

The ceremony gave special recognition to Charleston Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson who lost her life in December 2020.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt gave an address and Johnson’s family was presented with a flag.

Hunt called Johnson and all of the rest of the fallen officers heroes.

“There’s so many emotions going through my mind because it still hits me hard in my heart losing our officer patrolman Cassie Johnson years ago and then meeting families of other fallen officers. It’s a lot of emotions,” Hunt said.

Johnson’s name is now engraved on a memorial outside of the FBI facility.

FBI Chaplain Ed McDaniels says the ceremony is not only to honor sacrifice but to celebrate the officer’s lives.

“Life again is too short to be too sad for too long, and we know we’re going to be sad, but the question is for how long. So, take that sadness and turn it into gladness,” McDaniels said.

