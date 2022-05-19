Hard working hands are laid to rest, and a golden heart has stopped beating as Charles “Dale” Snyder, 82, of Weston passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

He was born in Donegal, PA on April 16, 1940, a son of the late Ross and Albeulah Brunner Snyder. Dale was also preceded in death by two siblings: Floyd Snyder and Sara Jane Loar.

On August 30, 1973, Dale married Mildred “Micki” Agnes Kraus. She loved him beyond words, and will miss him beyond measure after 48 years of marriage.

Fond memories will forever be held with his four children: John Snyder and wife, Cristy, of Shinnston, Lisa Marlow and husband, Stanley, of Weston, Diane Blake and husband, Mike, of Jane Lew, and Debbie Queen and husband, Stony, of Weston; seven grandchildren: Mathew Brandon Marlow and wife, Brittany, Samantha Ribeiro Matos and husband, Dennis, Aaron Marlow and wife, Victoria, Sabrina Snyder and fiancé, Logan Stickley, Nicole Campell and husband, Shaun, Mitchell Queen and wife, Hannah, and Brooklyn Queen; nine great-grandchildren: John Oscar and Lucas Ribeiro Matos, Eaden, Gabrianna, and Roman Marlow, Kylie and Abby Marlow, and Maddox and Ainsley Stickley; one sister, Glee Kunkle and husband, Gib, of Stahlstown, PA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

After graduating from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1958, Dale served his country proudly in the United States Army. He spent some time working on a farm before becoming employed with Republic Steel, which was later LTV Steel in Cleveland, OH. Dale worked for the company 37 years until retiring in 2001. He was a Christian by faith and attended St. Patrick Catholic Church. . His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and sight seeing in Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. Dale enjoyed socializing with friends while playing Bingo at the Lewis County Senior Center, solving crossword and Sudoku puzzles, and playing Shanghai Rummy with family. Dale was a very creative woodworker and made spectacular holiday displays. Many looked forward to coming to see his decorations over the years and Weston won’t be the same without “Mr. Christmas.”

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 with Rosary at 7 p.m. A Catholic Funeral Liturgy Of The Word will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, located at 210 Center Avenue in Weston with Reverend Father J. Stephen Vallelonga and Reverend Father Douglas A. Ondeck officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston with full military honors accorded by the United States Army and Lewis County Honor Guard.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of Charles “Dale” Snyder and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

