Class AA State Track Meet results
Local athletes competing at Laidley Field in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Results from the 2022 State Track Meet can be found below. Local athletes placing in first through fifth are listed in the article and a link to full results can be found at the bottom of the page.
Girls Shot Put
4. Gracie Lamb, Fairmont Senior
Boys Discus Throw
3. Dakota Dammeyer, East Fairmont
Girls High Jump
2. Meredith Maier, Fairmont Senior
5. Bethany Payne, Braxton County
Boys Long Jump
4. Tariq Miller, North Marion
Boys Pole Vault
5. Logan Beeson, Robert C. Byrd
Girls 3200 Meter Run
2. Lydia Falkenstein, Fairmont Senior
5. Taylor Hess, North Marion
Boys 3200 Meter Run
4. Jasper Brown, Fairmont Senior
5. Charlie Smoak, Elkins
Girls 400 Meter Dash
2. Emily Denison, Philip Barbour
5. Trinity Hine, North Marion
Boys 400 Meter Dash
4. Grant Broadhurst, Fairmont Senior
Full meet results can be found here.
