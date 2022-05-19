Class AA State Track Meet results

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Results from the 2022 State Track Meet can be found below. Local athletes placing in first through fifth are listed in the article and a link to full results can be found at the bottom of the page.

Girls Shot Put

4. Gracie Lamb, Fairmont Senior

Boys Discus Throw

3. Dakota Dammeyer, East Fairmont

Girls High Jump

2. Meredith Maier, Fairmont Senior

5. Bethany Payne, Braxton County

Boys Long Jump

4. Tariq Miller, North Marion

Boys Pole Vault

5. Logan Beeson, Robert C. Byrd

Girls 3200 Meter Run

2. Lydia Falkenstein, Fairmont Senior

5. Taylor Hess, North Marion

Boys 3200 Meter Run

4. Jasper Brown, Fairmont Senior

5. Charlie Smoak, Elkins

Girls 400 Meter Dash

2. Emily Denison, Philip Barbour

5. Trinity Hine, North Marion

Boys 400 Meter Dash

4. Grant Broadhurst, Fairmont Senior

Full meet results can be found here.

