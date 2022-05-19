SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For the past five months the Shinnston community has gathered around one of their own.

Logan Elder is an 18-year-old student at Lincoln High School but, he isn’t like every other high schooler said his mom Whitney Elder.

“He was born in 2003 with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which means he basically didn’t have a left ventricle. He went through his first open heart surgery when he was 8 days old,” said Elder

After that, Logan has had three more heart surgeries all before the age of seven.

Since then Logan was doing pretty good, until things changed in September.

“He had a fever for about 12 days. We couldn’t figure anything out. He got better but then, in December he got sick again with RSV and that virus attacked his heart and caused him to go into heart failure,” said his mom.

When Logan and his family got to the children’s hospital in Pittsburgh they found out he needed a liver transplant on top of a heart transplant.

That surgery took a whopping 20 hours to complete.

This is when the Shinnston community came together to support him, especially the high school.

Shinnston High School Assistant Principal Pat Bogguss said they immediately started the efforts to help him out.

Community rallies behind high schooler with rare heart condition (Whitney Elder)

“When that came out everybody started spinning their wheels about what can we do and, everybody kind of started throwing some ideas together to try to make that happen in a good way and that got off ground level super quick,” said Bogguss.

His mom said the timing of these fundraisers and events worked out perfectly.

“They have done multiple fundraisers for him. They collected money at basketball games. It turns out they did a wear red for Logan day at school plus a basketball game at night and I guess they planned it ahead of time but, it ended up being the same night of his transplant.”

Logan’s mom said the schools and community continue to send cards and are still fundraising.

She said it has helped raise his spirits as well as his families.

She says his recovery has continued in the right direction, all while he continues his schoolwork with the help of his teachers.

Logan plans to graduate this year then, after graduation, and his recovery, he hopes to move to Nashville to pursue his dream as a country music singer.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.