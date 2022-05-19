COVID-19 W.Va. | Active cases above 2,000, highest in over 2 months

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR reports as of May 19, there are currently 2,079 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been seven deaths reported since the last report on Wednesday, with a total of 6,912 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 76-year old male from Raleigh County, a 90-year old female from Raleigh County, a 68-year old male from Putnam County, and a 78-year old male from Jefferson County.

Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 63-year old female from Jackson County and a 59-year old female from Wood County. These deaths occurred in March 2022.

The amount of active cases is at its highest point since March 4, when there were 2,088 active COVID cases.

There are 26 yellow cases on the West Virginia DHHR County Alert Map. The other 29 counties are in the green.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (19), Berkeley (139), Boone (26), Braxton (4), Brooke (23), Cabell (103), Calhoun (4), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (54), Gilmer (1), Grant (3), Greenbrier (66), Hampshire (16), Hancock (35), Hardy (14), Harrison (101), Jackson (17), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (258), Lewis (16), Lincoln (20), Logan (45), Marion (99), Marshall (36), Mason (24), McDowell (16), Mercer (55), Mineral (25), Mingo (20), Monongalia (161), Monroe (26), Morgan (12), Nicholas (31), Ohio (66), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (4), Preston (21), Putnam (70), Raleigh (162), Randolph (21), Ritchie (8), Roane (7), Summers (7), Taylor (24), Tucker (7), Tyler (7), Upshur (36), Wayne (30), Webster (4), Wetzel (10), Wirt (3), Wood (25), Wyoming (16). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Hancock, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Mason, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Nicholas, Ohio, Raleigh, Randolph, Preston, Taylor, Upshur and Wood counties.

