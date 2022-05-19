Debra Kay Dix, 62, of 6131 Jesse Run Road in Jane Lew, was called Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 11:24 p.m. at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born on October 26, 1959, in Gassaway, WV. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold R. Burrows of Jane Lew; and her two sisters: Patricia Burrows and Tina Burrows, who both passed at a young age. Debra is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Richard L. Dix of Jane Lew. Debra and Richard were joined in marriage June 24, 1978, in Lost Creek. She is also survived by her six loving children: Jennifer Smith and husband, Tim, Olive Rule and husband, Zachary, Richard L. Dix Jr. and wife, Mindy, all of Jane Lew, Stella Donaldson and husband, BJ, of Weston, Jesse Dix of Florida, and Angelica Eagle and husband, Jeremy, of West Milford; eighteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; mother, Virginia Metz of Lost Creek; two sisters: Karen Groves and Anita Clark and their spouses all of Jane Lew; one brother, Ray Burrows of Lost Creek; step-mother, Shirley Burrows of Jane Lew; three step-siblings: Sherry Sellers, Carol Elliot, and Mike Dix all of Jane Lew; and several nieces and nephews. Debra enjoyed spending time with her husband and family whenever possible. She also liked gardening, canning, listening to music, and spoiling her dogs. Debra will forever be missed and her memory will live on in the hearts of her loving husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, and the hearts of everyone who loved her. Debra’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Debra Kay Dix. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.