Elkins man accused of sexually assaulting minor

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - An Elkins man has been charged after officers said he gave a minor drugs before sexually assaulting her.

The Elkins City Police Department received a report from a 15-year-old girl on Oct. 10, 2021 who said she had been sexually assaulted by Austin Poyner, 20, of Elkins the night before, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers interviewed the girl, according to the report, who said Poyner picked her up from Elkins High School on Oct. 9 and placed his hand on her thigh before taking her to her home.

When the girl told Poyner she was “only 15-years-old,” he allegedly said they could “just be friends.”

The report says Poyner picked her up later that afternoon and drove toward the fire tower in Bowden. Poyner then pulled off the road and allegedly rolled a blunt, taking one hit from the blunt while the girl took two.

Although she said she “did not feel right” taking two hits of the blunt, officers said Poyner still took the girl to his home in Elkins and sexually assaulted her. She allegedly said she “could not do anything possible because of the (blunt) they had smoked prior.”

The girl’s mother arrived at the home after using the “find my iPhone” feature and knocked on the door to find out if the girl was there, according to the complaint.

The girl allegedly told officers Poyner told her to “just throw on her clothes and leave,” but she left several items at the home that were later recovered by officers.

Officers said they obtained a SANE kit, which was returned with results of DNA matching Poyner. Another WVSP Forensic Laboratory Report indicated that the girl had THC in her system.

Poyner has been charged with 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.