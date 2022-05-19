Fairmont Senior’s Stingo looking to reach new heights at Davis & Elkins

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior’s Dom Stingo has seen it all while playing football and lacrosse for the Polar Bears. Now it’s time for a new journey at Davis & Elkins.

Stingo signed with the Senator men’s lacrosse program, a sport important to him and his family and one he hopes to continue to grow in the state of West Virginia. Being a two-sport athlete helped Stingo within both sports and off the field.

“Playing football and lacrosse really always gave me the work ethic and the drive to really step up my game at all times and keep my foot on the gas,” Stingo said.

The Senators stood out in the recruitment process for more than one reason, but most importantly for their culture.

“The team, it’s super family-like and I love that,” Stingo said. “I could treat those guys like they’re my brothers.”

