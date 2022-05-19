Gordon “Hank” Lewis Somerville, 86, of Good Hope, passed away on May, 19, 2022, under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. He was born at his parents, the late Glen and Mary Ellen Cox Somerville, home in Harrison County on September 17, 1935. When his father went to the service, Hank stayed with his paternal grandmother, Odna Somerville. In addition to his parents, Hank was greeted in Heaven his stepmother, Hazel Somerville. Hank married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Somerville on September 1, 1956, and was blessed to spend 60 wonderful years together before her passing on February 3. 2017. Forever cherishing their memories of Hank are his three daughters: LeaAnn Dobbins and husband, Chuck, Joy Workman and husband, Joe, Missie Grim and husband, Rick; and one son, Greg Sommerville, all of Good Hope; ten grandchildren: Zachary Dobbins and wife, Gina, Jeremy Dobbins and wife, Tricia, Megan Williams and husband, Eli, Eddie Butcher and fiance, Lana, Heather Leary and husband, Brandon, Caleb Somerville, Lexi Grimm, Justin Somerville, Cody Somerville and wife, Chasity, and Sarah Somerville; fourteen great-grandchildren: John Anthony Dobbins, Samuel Dobbins, Zach Dobbins, Malaki Williams, Isaiah Williams, Jameson Williams, Liliana Leary, Lydia Leary, Bentley Somerville, Bralyn Somerville, and Bryer Somerville, Blaykin Somerville, Oaklynn Somerville, Noah Somerville; and one sister, Sue Crown and husband, David, of Gainesville, FL. Hank graduated from Unidis High School in 1954. Following graduation Hank started working for Hope Gas in 1955 as a heavy equipment operator. He took great pride in keeping his truck spotless. Hank retired in 1993 with 38 years of service. After retirement he spent time riding horses with his children and grandchildren. Hank spent many years showing horses with his children. He rode a parade horse that won many state championships. His wife Barbara made all of his costumes. Hank also enjoyed riding with his special friends: Shana and Matt Gould, Connie and Bobby Lewis, Dave Bunch, and Missy Callahan. He loved putting up hay with all of his family and teaching them to drive the tractor. He also helped his friend Dave Gaines and the late Dave Allman put up hay. Hank was a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. A private interment will take place at Good Hope Masonic Cemetery. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Road in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Gordon “Hank” Lewis Somerville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

