Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 19th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!!! We started the day a little gray and wet, but we saw nice improvements throughout the day. There will be some showers and thunderstorms around our area tonight and tomorrow morning, but I think most of it will pass to the north of us and to the south of us. Now let’s talk about the heat. Friday and Saturday will both be days where our temperatures will be the highest so far this year, well into the 90s. Daily high-temperature records are expected to be broken for some of our communities around the area. Along with the heat will be the very high heat index during the afternoon. The heat index could get as high as 105F for some of us. Please plan your day accordingly, and try to stay out of the midday heat. Also remember that cars will really heat up in these conditions and this is deadly to children, infants and pets. Please DO NOT leave them in the car during these critical days. We will get our break from the heat on Sunday when a front will move in from the west. This will bring some refreshing showers and some cooler air behind it. Stay safe out there everyone!!

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers: Low 60

Friday: Possible isolated showers and thunderstorms: High 92

Saturday: Mostly clear: High 92

Sunday: Showers: High 86

