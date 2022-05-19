Liberty’s Davis signs with Salem women’s tennis

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty’s Hannah Davis signed with Salem University women’s tennis.

Davis will play singles for the Tigers and may play doubles, looking forward to the opportunity to continue playing the game and be near family.

“I actually considered WVU and Fairmont State but Salem is closer to home so it’s easier to travel back and forth,” Davis said. “[I’m looking forward to meeting] new people because I heard there’s a lot of diversity there and I’m excited to learn about other cultures”

