Liberty’s Davis signs with Salem women’s tennis

Will play singles for the Tigers
Hannah Davis
Hannah Davis(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty’s Hannah Davis signed with Salem University women’s tennis.

Davis will play singles for the Tigers and may play doubles, looking forward to the opportunity to continue playing the game and be near family.

“I actually considered WVU and Fairmont State but Salem is closer to home so it’s easier to travel back and forth,” Davis said. “[I’m looking forward to meeting] new people because I heard there’s a lot of diversity there and I’m excited to learn about other cultures”

