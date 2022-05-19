Advertisement

Man crashes motorcycle after police chase in Upshur County

Anthony Wayne Rowan
Anthony Wayne Rowan(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man crashed his motorcycle after fleeing from Upshur County officers on Wednesday.

Deputies stopped a green motorcycle on Little Sand Run Road Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:40, according to a release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

As officers were approaching the motorcycle, the driver, later identified as Anthony Rowan, 48, of Buckhannon, accelerated rapidly and continued to flee at a high rate of speed from Little Sand Run Road and Ivy Road.

Rowan was fleeing on unlined roads at approximately 73 mph, and, according to officers, nearly lost control multiple times but was able to regain control.

Officers said Rowan was driving through a yard and up a steep embankment on Ivy Road when he lost control and crashed.

Rowan has been charged with felony fleeing, driving with a suspended license (2nd offense), no insurance and improper registration. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

