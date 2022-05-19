Man sentenced to nearly 20 years in jail for federal child porn charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday to 235 months behind bars for a child pornography charge, officials said.

Thomas John Winston, 32, of Westover, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography – Previous Conviction,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Winston, who has previously been convicted of a similar charge in Preston County, pleaded guilty to having child pornographic images in August 2019.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The FBI investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

