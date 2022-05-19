Advertisement

Man sentenced to nearly 20 years in jail for federal child porn charge

Thomas John Winston
Thomas John Winston(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday to 235 months behind bars for a child pornography charge, officials said.

Thomas John Winston, 32, of Westover, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography – Previous Conviction,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Winston, who has previously been convicted of a similar charge in Preston County, pleaded guilty to having child pornographic images in August 2019.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The FBI investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

Click here for prior coverage.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have a man in custody following a high-speed pursuit on Route 50 that started in...
VIDEO: Man in custody following pursuit on Route 50
Rusty Shane Adams
Star City man, father drowns in Monongahela River, police say
Austin Poyner
Elkins man accused of sexually assaulting minor
The International Roadcheck kicks off today.
International Roadcheck takes place on I-68 outside of Morgantown
Minards Spaghetti Express to close

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV evening forecast for May 19, 2022
Ceremony held for fallen officers at FBI
Ceremony held for fallen officers at FBI
High temperatures pose risk for heat stroke
State Lawmakers tackle baby food shortage on Capitol Hill
$1.5 billion in funding announced to help combat opioid epidemic