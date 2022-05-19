Robert Edward Criss, 74, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born in Baltimore, MD, on May 6, 1948, a son of the late Holly and Flora Mae Howell Criss. Robert was married on October 22, 1983, to his wife of 39 years, Carolyn Ann Woofter Criss. Also surviving are his children, Robert E. Criss Jr. of Stonewood, Flora L. Riffle and husband Robert of Gypsy, WV, and Bryan Criss and companion Amanda Riddle of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Amber Criss, Ashley Criss, Paisley Jayde Criss, Michael Riffle, and Bobby Riffle; eight great grandchildren, Riviera, Braylen, Saphira, Zander, and Athena, Nevaeh, Austin, and Logan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David Criss and Bill Criss. Robert was a graduate of Lumberport High School Class of 1967 and retired from Precision Coil after 18 years as a maintenance boss. He enjoyed hunting, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Steelers. He also enjoyed playing softball. He was a hard worker and was always on the go, but above all, he was a loving and kind man. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the memorial fund for Robert Criss. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.