Salary increases for direct services employees approved

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced that he has approved 15% salary increases for direct services employees of the West Virginia DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services.

The increases are anticipated to be effective on June 18.

“I told you we’d get this done and we got it done without spending any excess money,” Gov. Justice said. “I always say we need to mind the store and we’ve done it the right way. As a result, we’re now able to compensate these people that are doing incredible work. I appreciate all the great work by Secretary Crouch and so many people at DHHR that have put in a lot of good licks on this.”

A total of 970 direct services employees will receive the salary increase.

Eleven classifications will receive the salary increase: Adult Protective Service Worker Trainee; Adult Protective Service Worker; Adult Protective Service Supervisor; Child Protective Service Case Coordinator; Child Protective Service Worker Trainee; Child Protective Service Worker; Child Protective Service Worker Senior; Child Protective Service Supervisor; Health and Human Service Aide*; Social Service Worker 2*; and Social Service Worker 3*. (*Limited to certain employees working in direct services.)

The Governor went on to say that plans are also in the works to publish a child welfare dashboard on June 1, showing information on CPS placements, referrals, and workloads, as well as other important information.

