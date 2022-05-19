Advertisement

Suspect in Route 50 pursuit identified

Authorities have identified a suspect in a pursuit on Rt. 50 that ended in Clarksburg.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released regarding a pursuit on Route 50 that authorities say put dozens of civilian lives in danger.

Court documents show 38-year-old Daniel Wayne Mackey, of Parkersburg, is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and attempted murder.

Daniel Mackey
Daniel Mackey(WV Corrections)

Authorities say Mackey led officers from several agencies on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon that began near Parkersburg and spanned Ritchie and Doddridge Counties before ending in Harrison County.

Officers successfully used spike strips at the West Pike Street exit on the westbound onramp, according to a criminal complaint.

Mackey was ultimately taken into custody at the W. Pike St. exit in Clarksburg after officers used spike strips on the westbound onramp.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny told 5 News he believes Mackey, who was allegedly driving into oncoming traffic for large portions of the pursuit, put 50-60 lives in danger.

Matheny said Mackey was attempting to hit law enforcement vehicles during the pursuit, but no officers were injured.

Mackey is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $255,000 bond.

Lexus Gaines was on the road when the suspect vehicle came toward her. She told 5 News she had her infant son in the car.

She shared dash cam video with 5 News you can see above.

