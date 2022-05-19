Advertisement

Tucker County’s Gooden, Hicks sign with West Virginia Wesleyan softball

Both athletes led TCHS team in multiple stats in 2022
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMBLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County’s Cheyann Gooden and Kristen Hicks are taking it to the next level - together.

Gooden and Hicks signed to West Virginia Wesleyan College where they’ll continue as teammates on the Bobcat softball team.

Tucker County head coach Jonathan Hicks described the pair as individuals who “epitomize what hard work can do,” working their ways up from tee ball to two of the Mountain Lions’ best players this past season.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have a man in custody following a high-speed pursuit on Route 50 that started in...
VIDEO: Man in custody following pursuit on Route 50
Rusty Shane Adams
Star City man, father drowns in Monongahela River, police say
Austin Poyner
Elkins man accused of sexually assaulting minor
Dash Cam Video: Pursuit on Rt. 50 in Clarksburg
Suspect in Route 50 pursuit identified
The International Roadcheck kicks off today.
International Roadcheck takes place on I-68 outside of Morgantown

Latest News

Jamel Morris
Jamel Morris returns to Best Virginia roster in 2022
2022 Class AA State Track Meet
Class AA State Track Meet results
Hannah Davis
Liberty’s Davis signs with Salem women’s tennis
Dom Stingo
Fairmont Senior’s Stingo looking to reach new heights at Davis & Elkins