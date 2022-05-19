Tucker County’s Gooden, Hicks sign with West Virginia Wesleyan softball

HAMBLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County’s Cheyann Gooden and Kristen Hicks are taking it to the next level - together.

Gooden and Hicks signed to West Virginia Wesleyan College where they’ll continue as teammates on the Bobcat softball team.

Tucker County head coach Jonathan Hicks described the pair as individuals who “epitomize what hard work can do,” working their ways up from tee ball to two of the Mountain Lions’ best players this past season.

