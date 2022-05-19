Advertisement

West Virginia health officials continue to urge booster shots

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials at WVU Medicine are encouraging all those eligible to get COVID-19 booster vaccines.

In addition, patients and visitors to the hospital are reminded to adhere to masking guidelines.

According to the CDC, the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna (COVID-19 mRNA vaccines) are preferred.

Everyone ages 12 years and older can get one booster after completing their COVID-19 vaccine primary series.

Those eligible for two boosters include:

  • Adults ages 50 years and older
  • People ages 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised
  • People who got 2 doses (1 primary dose and 1 booster) of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources created a COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator to help people figure out when they may become due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up to date. It can be accessed online at Vaccinate.WV.gov.

Masks are required for everyone in public and clinical areas of all WVU Medicine hospitals and outpatient clinics.

The CDC states, “Layered prevention strategies — like staying up to date on vaccines and wearing masks — can help prevent severe illness and reduce the potential for strain on the healthcare system.”

