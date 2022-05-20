Attendance is up at Strawberry Festival

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The rides, games and food trucks are enough to draw in people from all around.

According to the Buckhannon’s Mayor Robbie Skinner, this is the biggest strawberry festival in recent memory.

He says after two years of COVID the people needed it.

“Last night was absolutely packed,” Mayor Skinner said. “You could not fit many more people in Jawbone Park, so it’s great to see our community and our region looking for an opportunity to get out, and I think this is a perfect opportunity for it.”

Not only do people get to taste the strawberries, but according to Mayor Skinner, they get a taste of Buckhannon culture too.

“This is definitely a community proud pride event. Everybody’s very proud there’s a lot of hometown pride in Buckhannon,” Mayor Skinner said.

Even though a lot of business is being done in Jawbone park, they’re not the only ones with all of that extra traffic. It has downtown shop owners happy, too. They proudly embrace the strawberry culture.

Jennifer Fluke is the owner of Caroline and Co. Boutique on East Main Street, and she says she’s been seeing a lot of new customers.

“I think what makes it great for local businesses is that we see we get a lot of foot traffic on Main Street,” Fluke said. “It brings new people and introduces what we have to offer not just as a town but as individual businesses.”

Fluke added that she’s happy to see a big Strawberry Festival this year compared to the years during COVID.

Most people agreed and said the Strawberry Festival brings everyone together, include Kade who was celebrating his birthday there with his sisters Paisley and Peyton.

“My favorite part about the strawberry festival is how everyone can get together as a family and be together just having fun and playing on the rides,” Kade said.

