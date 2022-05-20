Class AAA State Track Meet results

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Results from the 2022 State Track Meet can be found below. Local athletes placing in first through fifth are listed in the article and a link to full results can be found at the bottom of the page.

Girls Shot Put

5. Sierra Davis, Preston

Boys Discus Throw

1. Colin McBee, University

Girls High Jump

3. Abigale Stewart, Bridgeport

Boys Long Jump

1. Daminn Cunningham, University

Boys Pole Vault

1. Lucas Howell, Morgantown

2. Landon Young, Morgantown

Girls 3200 Meter Run

1. Irene Riggs, Morgantown (10:14.16, state meet record)

2. Allie Martin, Preston

3. Amelia Summers, Morgantown

4. Madeline Gump, Morgantown

Boys 3200 Meter Run

1. Josh Edwards, University

3. Rocco DeVincent, University

4. Drew Zundell, University

Full meet results can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.