Class AAA State Track Meet results
Local athletes competing at Laidley Field in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Results from the 2022 State Track Meet can be found below. Local athletes placing in first through fifth are listed in the article and a link to full results can be found at the bottom of the page.
Girls Shot Put
5. Sierra Davis, Preston
Boys Discus Throw
1. Colin McBee, University
Girls High Jump
3. Abigale Stewart, Bridgeport
Boys Long Jump
1. Daminn Cunningham, University
Boys Pole Vault
1. Lucas Howell, Morgantown
2. Landon Young, Morgantown
Girls 3200 Meter Run
1. Irene Riggs, Morgantown (10:14.16, state meet record)
2. Allie Martin, Preston
3. Amelia Summers, Morgantown
4. Madeline Gump, Morgantown
Boys 3200 Meter Run
1. Josh Edwards, University
3. Rocco DeVincent, University
4. Drew Zundell, University
Full meet results can be found here.
