Advertisement

Class AAA State Track Meet results

Local athletes competing at Laidley Field in Charleston
Morgantown's Irene Riggs
Morgantown's Irene Riggs(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Results from the 2022 State Track Meet can be found below. Local athletes placing in first through fifth are listed in the article and a link to full results can be found at the bottom of the page.

Girls Shot Put

5. Sierra Davis, Preston

Boys Discus Throw

1. Colin McBee, University

Girls High Jump

3. Abigale Stewart, Bridgeport

Boys Long Jump

1. Daminn Cunningham, University

Boys Pole Vault

1. Lucas Howell, Morgantown

2. Landon Young, Morgantown

Girls 3200 Meter Run

1. Irene Riggs, Morgantown (10:14.16, state meet record)

2. Allie Martin, Preston

3. Amelia Summers, Morgantown

4. Madeline Gump, Morgantown

Boys 3200 Meter Run

1. Josh Edwards, University

3. Rocco DeVincent, University

4. Drew Zundell, University

Full meet results can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have a man in custody following a high-speed pursuit on Route 50 that started in...
VIDEO: Man in custody following pursuit on Route 50
Rusty Shane Adams
Star City man, father drowns in Monongahela River, police say
Austin Poyner
Elkins man accused of sexually assaulting minor
Dash Cam Video: Pursuit on Rt. 50 in Clarksburg
Suspect in Route 50 pursuit identified
The International Roadcheck kicks off today.
International Roadcheck takes place on I-68 outside of Morgantown

Latest News

Jamel Morris
Jamel Morris returns to Best Virginia roster in 2022
Tucker County's Kristen Hicks
Tucker County’s Gooden, Hicks sign with West Virginia Wesleyan softball
2022 Class AA State Track Meet
Class AA State Track Meet results
Hannah Davis
Liberty’s Davis signs with Salem women’s tennis