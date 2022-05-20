Crash shuts down I-79 in Mon. Co.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-79 southbound in Monongalia County has the interstate shut down.

The call came in at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

The crash, which officials say involved two vehicles, has the entire southbound lane of I-79 shut down near mile markers 152 and 153, as of 12:30 p.m.

Officials were not able to provide any details of the accident or if there were any injuries.

