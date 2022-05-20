Advertisement

Crash shuts down I-79 in Mon. Co.

A multi-vehicle crash on I-79 southbound in Monongalia County has the interstate shut down.
A multi-vehicle crash on I-79 southbound in Monongalia County has the interstate shut down.(WV511)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-79 southbound in Monongalia County has the interstate shut down.

The call came in at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

The crash, which officials say involved two vehicles, has the entire southbound lane of I-79 shut down near mile markers 152 and 153, as of 12:30 p.m.

Officials were not able to provide any details of the accident or if there were any injuries.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Poyner
Elkins man accused of sexually assaulting minor
Dash Cam Video: Pursuit on Rt. 50 in Clarksburg
Suspect in Route 50 pursuit identified
(Ford Motor)
Ford found liable in lawsuit in West Virginia woman’s death
Police have a man in custody following a high-speed pursuit on Route 50 that started in...
VIDEO: Man in custody following pursuit on Route 50
Fairmont State University votes to end Dr. Martin's presidency.
Board of Governors votes to end Dr. Mirta Martin’s presidency at Fairmont State University

Latest News

Kathy Kelley
Woman accused of trying to use fraudulent schemes at local bank
Brandon Simmons
Man charged with sexually assaulting teen
Ex-utility clerk to make restitution for failure to deposit
Westover Police Department participates in "Hop with a Cop."
Westover residents “Hop with a Cop” for National Police Week