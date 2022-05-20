Crash shuts down I-79 in Mon. Co.
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-79 southbound in Monongalia County has the interstate shut down.
The call came in at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.
The crash, which officials say involved two vehicles, has the entire southbound lane of I-79 shut down near mile markers 152 and 153, as of 12:30 p.m.
Officials were not able to provide any details of the accident or if there were any injuries.
Stick with 5 News as this story develops.
