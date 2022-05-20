Crews respond to structure fire in Jane Lew

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire in Jane Lew Friday afternoon.

A call was received at approximately 4:17 p.m. about a structure fire in Jane Lew on Oak Street, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Authorities said it is a working fire.

A witness told 5 News the fire started in the garage of the home and quickly spread to the back of the home.

It is unknown what started the fire or if there are any injuries.

Harrison County EMS responded to the structure fire in addition to Anmoore, Jane Lew, Lost Creek, Mount Clare, Nutter Fort, and West Milford Fire Departments.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

