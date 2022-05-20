House Call: Protecting Your Skin From The Sun Pt. 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. In the second part of our three part series, Dr. Sheri Farasat, Dermatologist at Mountain State Medical Specialties, Inc., joins us to talk about protecting your skin from the sun.

1). How much protection from the sun does a cloudy day provide?

Some of the worst sunburns happen on hazy days. Many people mistakenly assume that if it is cool or cloudy outdoors, they cannot get burned. They do not realize that while clouds block the heat (infrared) energy, UV rays can still penetrate through quite strongly.

2). What are other causes of sunburn?

Probably the most common cause of sunburn is accidental overexposure. Falling asleep while in the sun, forgetting to apply or re-apply sunscreen, or underestimating how quickly your skin will burn are typical mistakes. There may be no signs or symptoms while the overexposure is occurring because it can take hours following the exposure before the skin becomes red or tender. If you stay in the sun until your skin turns red, it may already be severely damaged.

3). Many people feel that they won’t get sunburned, because they already have a ‘base tan’, which they believe protects their skin from the sun throughout the summer. What do you tell your patients that mirror this sentiment?

I tell my patient’s that a suntan is the skin’s way of trying to protect itself from additional sun damage. Because DNA or cellular damage is the prerequisite for pigment production, a suntan is a sure sign that the skin has been harmed. This is why it can be said: “There is no safe tan,” and the cultural perception of a tan as beautiful and healthy-looking, is just not the case. If you should have any questions or concerns about your skin, please contact my office in Bridgeport at 304-624-7200. Our staff will be glad to assist you.

