Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 20, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A disturbance brought heavy showers and even a thunderstorm into our area this morning, but that will leave later this morning. After that, a low-pressure system will lift warm air into our region, with strong southwest winds of 10-20 mph. Skies will also be partly cloudy, so expect filtered sunshine at times. As a result, temperatures will rise into the low-90s, potentially breaking daily record highs. Heat indices could reach into the upper-90s, even breaking the triple-digit mark in some areas. This could cause heat-related health problems, so drink plenty of water and plan accordingly, such as staying indoors during the afternoon. Also, avoid walking on hot pavement or leaving animals and children in cars, as they can get really hot. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will stay mostly sunny, although a combination of instability from the heat, plus a cold front out west, could result in pop-up showers. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-80s to low-90s again, tying and potentially breaking daily record highs. Heat indices will be in the upper-90s and even triple-digits again, so drink plenty of water and take other precautions to stay cool. Overall, tomorrow will be hot. Then on Sunday, a cold front pushes in during the afternoon, bringing showers and scattered thunderstorms into our area. They could bring up to 0.5″ of rain in some areas by late-evening, so it will be a little messy. The rain will also cool us down into the mid-80s on Sunday. By Monday, temperatures will drop into the low-70s thanks to the cooler air, giving us a break from the heat. Afterwards, temperatures will rise back to seasonable levels during the rest of the week, and we stay dry until showers and thunderstorms return later in the week. In short, the weekend starts with hot, summer-like temperatures, before rain moves in on Sunday and we cool down early next week.

Today: A few showers and storms this morning give way to mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon and clearing skies this evening. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-80s to low-90s. Heat indices will be in the mid-90s at least, with some areas even reaching the 100-degree mark. So make sure to drink plenty of water and keep outdoor activities limited during the afternoon. Overall, it’s a hot, partly cloudy day. High: 90.

Tonight: Skies will begin clearing out overnight, leading to partly clear skies. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overall, it will be warm tonight. Low: 67.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly clear, with just a few clouds. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-80s to low-90s. Heat indices will be in the mid-90s in most areas, with some areas reaching the triple-digits. So make sure to drink plenty of water and keep outdoor activities limited during the afternoon. Overall, it’s a hot, partly cloudy day. During the late-evening hours, a few showers and storms push into our area, leaving by early-morning at the latest. High: 92.

Sunday: The day starts with mostly cloudy skies. Then by the afternoon, showers and scattered thunderstorms make their way into our area, bringing downpours and even a few gusts of wind associated with summer thunderstorms until the late-evening. So we are watching carefully. Besides that, winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s. Overall, it’s much cooler than the past few days, but we’ll also see some messy thunderstorms. High: 81.

