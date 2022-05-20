Man charged with sexually assaulting teen

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested after officers said he sexually assaulted a teen in Randolph County last summer.

Officers received a sexual assault complaint on Wednesday in reference to multiple incidents over the summer of 2021 involving Brandon Simmons, 36, and a 15-year-old teen whose family he was familiar with, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says Simmons sexually abused the teen multiple times and sent sexually explicit photos from his cell phone.

Screenshots of text messages were allegedly provided to officers of Simmons saying “I promise to never do anything like that ever, ever again” and “I thought it was kinda mutual.”

Simmons has been charged with sexual assault. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

