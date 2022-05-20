Advertisement

Man charged with sexually assaulting teen

Brandon Simmons
Brandon Simmons(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested after officers said he sexually assaulted a teen in Randolph County last summer.

Officers received a sexual assault complaint on Wednesday in reference to multiple incidents over the summer of 2021 involving Brandon Simmons, 36, and a 15-year-old teen whose family he was familiar with, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says Simmons sexually abused the teen multiple times and sent sexually explicit photos from his cell phone.

Screenshots of text messages were allegedly provided to officers of Simmons saying “I promise to never do anything like that ever, ever again” and “I thought it was kinda mutual.”

Simmons has been charged with sexual assault. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Poyner
Elkins man accused of sexually assaulting minor
Dash Cam Video: Pursuit on Rt. 50 in Clarksburg
Suspect in Route 50 pursuit identified
(Ford Motor)
Ford found liable in lawsuit in West Virginia woman’s death
Police have a man in custody following a high-speed pursuit on Route 50 that started in...
VIDEO: Man in custody following pursuit on Route 50
Fairmont State University votes to end Dr. Martin's presidency.
Board of Governors votes to end Dr. Mirta Martin’s presidency at Fairmont State University

Latest News

Kathy Kelley
Woman accused of trying to use fraudulent schemes at local bank
Ex-utility clerk to make restitution for failure to deposit
Westover Police Department participates in "Hop with a Cop."
Westover residents “Hop with a Cop” for National Police Week
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito speaks on the baby formula shortage Thursday.
Sen. Capito co-sponsors bills, calls on FDA for formula shortage answers