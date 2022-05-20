Advertisement

Olive Garden confirms grand opening date for Clarksburg location

(WCTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Olive Garden has confirmed a grand opening date for its new location in Clarksburg.

According to the Harrison County Chamber, the restaurant’s grand opening will be on Monday, May 23.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will also be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m.

Olive Garden will be located at 519 Emily Drive in Clarksburg, where Ryan’s was located at.

Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino told Connect Bridgeport last month there has been a positive response to the restaurant’s upcoming opening.

“For a town and area that has some of the best Italian food around, I’ve been amazed at the response I’ve gotten,” said Marino. “The comments are constant and they’re almost always positive. The most recent comments involve ‘when is it opening?’ Now we know.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Poyner
Elkins man accused of sexually assaulting minor
Dash Cam Video: Pursuit on Rt. 50 in Clarksburg
Suspect in Route 50 pursuit identified
(Ford Motor)
Ford found liable in lawsuit in West Virginia woman’s death
Police have a man in custody following a high-speed pursuit on Route 50 that started in...
VIDEO: Man in custody following pursuit on Route 50
Fairmont State University votes to end Dr. Martin's presidency.
Board of Governors votes to end Dr. Mirta Martin’s presidency at Fairmont State University

Latest News

I-79 flipped truck
I-79 accident
I-79 flipped truck
VIDEO: I-79 in Mon. Co. reopens following rollover crash
Kathy Kelley
Woman accused of trying to use fraudulent schemes at local bank
Brandon Simmons
Man charged with sexually assaulting teen