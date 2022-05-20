Olive Garden confirms grand opening date for Clarksburg location

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Olive Garden has confirmed a grand opening date for its new location in Clarksburg.

According to the Harrison County Chamber, the restaurant’s grand opening will be on Monday, May 23.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will also be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m.

Olive Garden will be located at 519 Emily Drive in Clarksburg, where Ryan’s was located at.

Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino told Connect Bridgeport last month there has been a positive response to the restaurant’s upcoming opening.

“For a town and area that has some of the best Italian food around, I’ve been amazed at the response I’ve gotten,” said Marino. “The comments are constant and they’re almost always positive. The most recent comments involve ‘when is it opening?’ Now we know.”

