Shirley Jean Fisher, 82, of Hacker Valley, formerly of Webster Springs, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born on September 3, 1939, in Webster Springs to the late Ora Cogar and Lenora Carter Cogar. She was raised by her grandparents, Ben Cogar and Nora Cogar, at Sugar Creek in Webster County, WV. She had many fond memories growing up on Sugar Creek with her grandparents, brother Bennie H. Cogar, and cousins Waymond Cogar and Dink Cogar, whom have all since passed away. Shirley is also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, L. Duane “Dee” Fisher.

Shirley is survived by her son, Michael (Trish) Fisher of Elkview and the lights of her life, granddaughter Michaela (Ian) George, and 4 month old great-grandson Brooks George of Elkview. She is also survived by family, Debby (Robert) McCoy of Charlestown, Jeanie (Randall) Moore of Webster Springs, and William “Bill” (Roseanna) Fisher of Charlestown; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends to mourn her passing.

Shirley retired from the Webster County Board of Education where she was the Executive Secretary to the Superintendent of Schools. Upon retirement, she did volunteer work for the First Baptist Church of Webster Springs, Hacker Valley Senior Center, and the Independent Baptist Church of Cleveland.

Shirley accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior on April 19, 1974. She spent the rest of her life as a Christ like example to others. Shirley was a member of the First Baptist Church of Webster Springs and later in life was a member of the Independent Baptist Church of Cleveland. She was always willing to offer a hand where needed at the church and throughout the community. She will be missed by many throughout Webster County, but mostly by her family whom loved her dearly.

Services to celebrate Shirley’s life will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Chris Cosner officiating. Shirley will be laid to rest beside her husband, Dee, at the MW Cutlip Cemetery, Jerry’s Run. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Shirley’s family.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.