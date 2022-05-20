Westover PD seeking help in identifying man involved in theft

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person and/or vehicles involved in a theft.

The suspect is alleged to have stolen circular brass dyes from a business in multiple thefts between April and May.

Authorities say the vehicle is believed to be a 2005 or 2006 Ford Focus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westover Police Department and ask for Ptlm. Fecsko or Chief Adams.

Additional photos are below.

Westover PD seeking help in identifying man (Westover Police Department)

Circular brass dyes (Westover Police Department)

