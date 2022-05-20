Westover residents “Hop with a Cop” for National Police Week

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - May 15-21 was National Police Week across the country.

In Monongalia County, law enforcement officers with the Westover Police Department were invited to jump and play games with kids in the community at the Launchpad Trampoline Park.

Deputy Chief of Westover Police, Scott Carl, said he was grateful for opportunities to interact with local residents.

“What’s great about events like this is we not only get to show people that we are normal people. We kind of get to be normal people with the citizens,” he explained.

Carl added that as an officer. It was important to build relationships with people in the community in order to create trust.

He felt that trust helped people feel more comfortable reaching out when they needed assistance.

“We don’t want that stigmatism that you only come to police if you have a problem. You know if you see something. We want you to feel comfortable coming to us and report it. We just want to let the community get to know us. We’re out driving around in your neighborhood. We want you to wave at us, and we’ll wave back,” Carl said.

He believed holding more events that brought the police and community together in a positive environment made community policing easier.

“Because most police interactions are when people are in a bad time, or they were just in an accident or were just the victim of a crime or maybe just committed a crime, and we’re dealing with them. This is a completely different interaction than that,” Carl said, referring to the trampoline event.

20% of the proceeds from the event went to the Westover Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.